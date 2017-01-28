Bollywood

Odia boy Ashish Panda directed music video “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” released

Bhubaneswar:  Odia boy Ashish Panda has directed the beautiful romantic music album “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” for T-series. On Friday T-series released the reprised version of its video featuring Divya Khosla Kumar.

The title track of the album is in the voice of Arijit Singh, Palak Muchhal and is composed by Abhijit Vaghani, Saptarshi and lyrics by Chhavi Sodhani, Nusrat Badr. Interestingly, in just 12 hours, the song has got 1.5 million views.

This is the directorial debut of Ashish who has worked in many Bollywood films as an assistant director but mostly he has been with T-series for the last nine years. He has been an associate director in Divya Khosla’s movies “Yaariyan” and “Sanam Re”. He had started with Salman’s film ‘Lucky’ as an assistant director.

Hailing from Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda, Ashish has cemented a place in the Mumbai film industry after years of struggle. “I always wanted to make films and even when there wasn’t much support for my dream in the family, I left my Mechanical Engineering degree mid way in 1999 and left for Mumbai. It was difficult initially but I kept going and found some opportunities. Finally, Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar have helped me grow as a director in the past nine years,” said Ashish.

Ashish is the son of Pitabas Panda, a coal mines officer in Brajrajnagar. He is now getting ready to be involved in a T-series project starring Akshay Kumar. He will soon be seen directing a film, he said.

