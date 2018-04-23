Odia actress Usasi Misra manhandled in Angul

Angul: Popular Odia actress Usasi Misra was allegedly manhandled by three persons while she was on her way to perform in a show of Eastern Blue Opera at Derang under Kaniha police limits in Angul district last night.

The actress has filed a complaint at Kaniha police station against the trio.

As per a complaint lodged by the actress, while she was going on to the stage, her fans gathered around her to have a close glimpse of the actress, following which a scuffle erupted between the crowd.

However, the things turned ugly after a person, identified as son of one Indramani Sahu, pushed her. The actress lost her cool and slapped the man. Indramani along with his two sons resorted to attack and manhandled the actress. They also damaged her car and roughed up some other members of the opera group.

Later, Usasi took her Facebook account to post a detailed report of the attack with photographs in which she raised question on the safety and security of women in the state.

Pallahara SDPO Yashwant Samal informed that soon after the actress reached the venue, audience gathered to see her and in the jostle someone from the crowd suddenly hit her.

Usasi lost her cool after being hit and slapped the person, following which tension erupted and the villagers did not allow the theatre show to be preformed. Later police reached the spot and pacified the crowd, Samal added.