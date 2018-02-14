Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty resigns from Congress, likely to join BJP

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party.

She had joined the party on February 20, 2014 in presence of the then Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Jayadev Jena, Mohammed Moqim and hundreds of party supporters at Congress Bhawan here.

Following her joining, she had contested for the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat in 2014 general elections.

Notably, Aparajita’s grandfather Abdul Sohan Ali Khan was also a Congress leader and former law minister of the state.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that she will join the BJP soon.