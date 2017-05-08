Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood and theatre world actor Minaketan Das in under treatment at Leelavati hospital in Mumbai following chronic illness.

An actor who has eminently shown his talent in negative role, while performing for a play in a theatre fell sick. He was then immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, for getting better treatment, he was shifted to Leelavati.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the hospital have informed that there is not much to be worried about his health conditions.