Latest News Update

Odia actor Minaketan Das battles with pancreatic cancer

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Minaketan

Bhubaneswar: Actor Minaketan Das, who entertains audience with his eminent performance especially in negative role in the Odia film industry and theatre, is now battling pancreatic cancer at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was diagnosed with the cancer after undergoing medical tests.

As he is in early stage of cancer, doctors have assured him of recovery through treatment.

Minaketan is an actor well known for Balunga Toka (2011), Jianta Bhuta (2008) and Most Wanted (2011).

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
9.1K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
cabbage cabbage
3.1K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.0K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.5K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
new ministers new ministers
2.2K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top