Odia actor Minaketan Das battles with pancreatic cancer

Bhubaneswar: Actor Minaketan Das, who entertains audience with his eminent performance especially in negative role in the Odia film industry and theatre, is now battling pancreatic cancer at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Earlier, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was diagnosed with the cancer after undergoing medical tests.
As he is in early stage of cancer, doctors have assured him of recovery through treatment.
Minaketan is an actor well known for Balunga Toka (2011), Jianta Bhuta (2008) and Most Wanted (2011).