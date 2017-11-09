Odd-even scheme imposed in Delhi from November 13 to 17

New Delhi: To combat the near-deadly smog that’s blanketed the Capital since Tuesday, the Delhi government today said it will impose the odd-even car rationing scheme from November 13-17.

The odd-even scheme — which cuts down vehicular traffic almost by half — has been adopted twice since Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party came to power. It was implemented twice in 2016 — from January 1-15 and April 15-30.

But the poor public transport facilities, despite Delhi’s vast Metro network, was seen as a huge challenge to its implementation and the government later said the odd-even scheme could be put in place only when pollution levels stay in the “emergency” category for 48 hours.

Earlier today, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued a slew of directions to deal with the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. The directions include banning construction and industrial activities and the entry of trucks. The NGT also lambasted the Delhi government and civic bodies over the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states.