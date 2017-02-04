OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction

Cuttack: The IPL auction for the 10th edition of the cricket league will be held on February 20. Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has sent in 10 names from Odisha cricket to BCCI for the auction in Bangalore.

So far, though Pragyan Ojha has played in the cricket carnival for Mumbai, he represents the city in Ranji and hence all rounder Biplab Samantray is the only player from Odisha to have been chosen during an IPL auction. He used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The OCA has now suggested 10 names which are: Biplab, Govind Poddar, Basant Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Sandip Patnaik, Deepak behera, Subhranshu Senapati, Saurav Rawat, Ranjit Singh and Abhishek Yadav.

The list has been sent based on Ranji performances in 2016-17, said OCA CEO Bidyut Nayak.