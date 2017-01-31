Headlines

OCA steps down from organizing U-23 Eastern Zone Women Cricket

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: The Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) has backed out from organizing U-23 East Zone Women cricket tournament.

The competition which was scheduled to be held from February 8 to 16 here at the Barabati ground will not be held hereafter a notification from the OCA sent for the perusal of the BCCI.

Speaking to media persons OCA Chief Executive Officer Bidyut Nayak said due to some unavoidable circumstances the state cricket board would not be able to organise the competition. Although the exact reasons for the same is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, from the other side though it is being rumoured that possibly OCA might have decided to annul smaller and less significant tournaments like this in lieu of Lodha panel recommendations.

