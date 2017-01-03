OCA in dilemma after BCCI falls in line

Cuttack: With the Supreme Court sacking top brass BCCI leadership on Sunday, headache for state board seems to have risen like never before especially the officials who come under the hammer of Lodha panel recommendations.

The situation is more precarious for Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) since even after repeated warnings from the apex court to implement the reforms suggested by Lodha panel the board did not respond and kept on the same side with the BCCI.

The next general body meeting is on February first week and in the meantime the supreme court order would have definitely come to the state cricketing board. It means that the board has to decide on specific terms as to how to implement the orders.

Meanwhile, since the Secretary Ashirbad Behera and some other members who have crossed their 70s mark will not be eligible for reelection as per the latest reforms suggested by Justice R M Lodha.

Notably, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur ordered the ouster of BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke on charges of not implementing some major reforms suggested by Justice RM Lodha panel.