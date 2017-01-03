Twin City

OCA in dilemma after BCCI falls in line

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
OCA

Cuttack: With the Supreme Court sacking top brass BCCI leadership on Sunday, headache for state board seems to have risen like never before especially the officials who come under the hammer of Lodha panel recommendations.

The situation is more precarious for Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) since even after repeated warnings from the apex court to implement the reforms suggested by Lodha panel the board did not respond and kept on the same side with the BCCI.

The next general body meeting is on February first week and in the meantime the supreme court order would have definitely come to the state cricketing board. It means that the board has to decide on specific terms as to how to implement the orders.

Meanwhile, since the Secretary Ashirbad Behera and some other members who have crossed their 70s mark will not be eligible for reelection as per the latest reforms suggested by Justice R M Lodha.

Notably, the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur ordered the ouster of BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke on charges of not implementing some major reforms suggested by Justice RM Lodha panel.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.6K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
BSNL BSNL
3.0K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
barabati ODI barabati ODI
2.7K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.2K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
2.2K
Headlines

Train derailed near Kanpur: 2 dead and 43 injured
To Top