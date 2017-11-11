OCA awaits BCCI nod to host ODI matches

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will host three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals between India-A and Bang-ladesh-A teams between November 23 and December 15.

Dates of the matches have, however, not yet been fixed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sources said the BCCI was keen to allot the international matches to the association.

After the India-England ODI on January 19, the state cricket body is set to host the India-Sri Lanka T20 on December 20. “After getting the BCCI’s offer on Thursday, we have expressed our willingness along while giving details of the venues where the six matches can be played,” OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said on Friday.

“The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack won’t be available as it is under preparation for the December 20 match. So, we have suggested three other grounds for the India-Bangladesh Women’s A Series matches,” Palai said.

The OCA has suggested grounds developed by it into cricket stadiums at three private institutions – at Dhaneswar Rath Institute of Engineering and Management Science near Tangi (20km from Cuttack) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, where Ranji matches are played. The association has also suggested the ground of Kalinga Vikas Plus Two Science College.

Sources said that due to non-availability of rooms both at Mayfair and Trident in Bhubaneswar, the OCA had also suggested accommodation.