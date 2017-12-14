Obscene viral videos: DGP RP Sharma asks SPs for stringent action

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of obscene videos made viral on social media platforms with an intention to harass, blackmail and to defame individuals, DGP Dr RP Sharma on Wednesday directed all the district Superintendents of Police (SPs) for taking stringent legal action against such elements.

Accordingly, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for investigation of objectionable viral pictures, videos in various social networking platforms has been issued to all the District SPs and twin city DCPs.

Advisory against transmission of obscene viral pictures, videos in various social networking platforms has also been issued to all District SPs, educational institutions and general public to create awareness in the society especially among youth for not taking and circulating any objectionable viral pictures, videos in any of the social networking platform.

Besides, electronic, print and web personnel are requested through this advisory not to publish or circulate any objectionable viral pictures and videos and also not to disclose the identity of the victim person and family.

Notably, in 2014, 10 cases were registered in which 10 persons were arrested. Similarly, in 2015, 42 cases were registered in which 25 persons were arrested. In 2016, in the 40 cases registered, 32 persons were arrested. In 2017 (up to September 30 as many as 93 cases have been registered, in which 62 persons have been arrested.

The DGP has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance in such sensitive cases and the culprits will be booked under appropriate sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000.