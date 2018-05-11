Headlines

Obscene video on Facebook page sparks fresh controversy over OUAT Director

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Manoranjan Das, Director of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) landed into a fresh controversy after an obscene video clip surfaced on his Facebook page.

Das, who is currently serving as the director of the varsity’s Central Clinic Directorate, said that he has no idea how it happened.

“I have no idea how it happened. It’s a conspiracy to malign me. I will apprise the vice chancellor and then inform police about the matter”, the director said.

As soon as the news spread, students of the varsity demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

