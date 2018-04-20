Obscene photos of Bhubaneswar girl go viral on social media, ex-boyfriend arrested

Bhubaneswar: In yet another case of posting obscene photos on social media, the Commissionerate police on Thursday arrested a youth.

The arrested has been identified as Saroj Das (23), a slum dweller in Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar.

The Nayapalli police arrested Saroj after the victim girl lodged a complaint against him.

According to reports, Saroj and the victim girl fell in love at first sight. Saroj had developed physical relation with the girl and had shot few obscene photos of his girlfriend.

Things were right on their way since a heated argument erupted between them. He posted intimate and lovemaking photos of the girl on social media to take revenge after they parted their ways.

The victim approached the Nayapalli police after her obscene photos went viral on social media.

Police launched investigation into the matter following the victim’s complaint and arrested Saroj from his home with seizure of the mobile phone used for uploading the obscene photos. He was forwarded to the court following interrogation.