Why Obama will be missed…

Washington: US President Barack Obama has commanded respect across the globe for his humility and great oratory skills over the last decade. Now that he will be leaving office, despite his political successes or limitations, it is his humble gestures that will be missed most.
A video of the outgoing President and his family seen serving veterans at an event for Armed Forces retired officers is making rounds of social media now. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Sasha Obama served dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Northwest during Thanksgiving.
This is one among various gestures by the Obamas that made them extremely popular globally.
He will be delivering his Farewell Speech on January 10 at hometown Chicago in his hometown at a giant convention center McCormick Place. It is a tradition for the parting President to give a last official speech to the American people set in 1796 when the first president, George Washington, spoke to his public for the last time in office.