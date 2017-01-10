Obama selects four Indian-Americans for Presidential awards

Washington: US President Barack Obama on Tuesday chose four Indian-American scientists for the highest honour given by the US government to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

The honour is recognition for keeping the US on the cutting edge with their innovations.

These scientists are Pankaj Lal (Montclair State University), Kaushik Chowdhury (Northeastern University), Manish Arora (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Aradhna Tripati from University of California, Los Angeles).

The four scientists are part of the list of 102 scientists and researchers who are recipients of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

Notably, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, established by President Clinton in 1996, is the highest honor bestowed by the United States Government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.