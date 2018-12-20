Obama presents gifts to sick kids

Washington DC: Former Us President Barack Obama gifted presents to young patients at Children’s National Medical Center here ahead of Christmas.

Obama paid a surprise visit to the medical center here to wish happy Christmas to the children suffering from ailments.

The former US President brought with him a sack of presents for the young patients.

The 44th President of US was given a rock star’s entrance as he entered the hospital.

The video posted at the hospital’s Twitter handle said:“Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces”.

Obama toured the hospital wearing a red Santa hat. He met the patients and their families acting as a “stand-in” for Santa, handing out presents to children.

He tweeted: “Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s hospital”.