Obama to deliver farewell speech on January 10

Chicago: US President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell address on January 10 of this year to reflect on his time in office and say thank you to his supporters. This was stated in an email released on Monday.
Obama has stated that alike the first US President in 1796, he has also planned to put a farewell address where he would deliver his speech in his hometown in Chicago.
Obama, who campaigned hard for Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, has sought to ensure a smooth transition of power despite major policy differences with his successor. He also leaves his party without a clear figurehead as he leaves the White House.
In his mail, he has shared that since 2009, with all ordeals and fair share of challenges, he would like to thank for the amazing journey and celebrate the ways in which the country has changed for the better with the past eight years.
This occasion would be prior to Donald Trump to sworn the office on January 20.