OAS prelims results out

Bhubaneswar: Results for the Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) 2016 preliminary round have been published today. The exam was held in November.

The OAS exams under the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) exams held on N0vember 27, 2016 were appeared by 23,350 candidates. As per the results of the preliminary round published today, 1740 candidates have cleared the round of the civil services and are eligible to appear for the Mains for which the date will be announced soon.

The exams have been in the centre of controversies since the last few years since the results were delayed and qualified candidates not being recruited timely.