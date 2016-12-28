OAS officer gets three year jail term

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Additional Special Vigilance Judge on Tuesday has awarded a three-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to former Pipili tehsildar and occupant Malkangiri Sub-Collector Pravat Kumar Mahanandia on bribery charges.

A case was registered against Mahanandia on August 4, 2003 by Vigilance sleuths for demand of illegal gratification of Rs2,000 from one Satyabadi Mishra of Dandamukundapur under Pipili police station in Puri district for conversion of his agricultural land to homestead land.

He was caught red handed at that time and subsequently arrested and forwarded to court on August 5. On completion of investigation, the Mahanandia was chargesheeted in the case to face the trial in the court of law.

After hearing all the parties, the court on Tuesday convicted Mahanandia and imposed the punishment. In default of payment of fine, Mahanandia would further undergo simple imprisonment for six months. Both the sentences would run concurrently.