Crime

Kalahandi girl burnt: Parents of accused arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Nurla: The Nurla police in Kalahandi had on Thursday arrested two boys for burning a girl alive after her father protested against their lewd comments towards her. Today parents of both the boys have been arrested to have encouraged their crime.

The 14 year old girl, Kadambini Rana, a student of Madhupur Kanyashrama, was returning from school at 6 pm on Wednesday when the two students of Lanjigarh Junior College, Bulu Das and Jugal Sahoo passed lewd comments. Her father had went to their houses and protested this.

Later, neighbours found the girl burning and took her to the sadar headquarter hospital and later to Burla. However, as per latest reports her condition was deteriorating.

Meanwhile, police today arrested both parents of the boys to have provoked them to take such a ghastly step. So far, six arrests have been made in this connection.

