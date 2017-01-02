Nuclear capable Agni-IV Missile tested successfully

Balasore: Just a week after the successful test of longest range nuclear capable missile Agni-V, on Monday another India’s strategic ballistic Agni-IV, has been successfully flight tested from Balasore, Odisha on Monday.

Agni-IV, which is a nuclear capable missile, has a range of over 4,000 kilometres. The Agni-V, which was tested last week, has a range of over 5,000 kilometres. Both missiles are capable of covering most parts of China.

The missile, which is about 20 metres tall and weighs 17 tons, was earlier flight-tested from the launch complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, in November. This was the sixth trial of the Agni-IV missile.

Agni-IV missile is equipped with 5th generation on board computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in flight disturbances.