Headlines

Nuclear button is always on my table: Kim Jong-un

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kim Jong-un

Seoul: The nuclear button on his desk and that the entire United States was within a range of his weapons – but he also vowed not to attack unless threatened, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un boasted in an annual New Year’s Day speech Monday.

“We must mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and speed up their deployment,” said Kim.

“The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table and the weapons programme is designed to be able to target the US mainland and tested increasingly longer-range Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) throughout 2017″, he added.

He also said those weapons would not be used unless his country faced aggression.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September and launched its most high-tech intercontinental ballistic missile in November, ignoring international condemnation and steadily tightening sanctions.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.7K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.0K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
889
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top