Nuclear button is always on my table: Kim Jong-un

Seoul: The nuclear button on his desk and that the entire United States was within a range of his weapons – but he also vowed not to attack unless threatened, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un boasted in an annual New Year’s Day speech Monday.

“We must mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and speed up their deployment,” said Kim.

“The United States should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table and the weapons programme is designed to be able to target the US mainland and tested increasingly longer-range Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) throughout 2017″, he added.

He also said those weapons would not be used unless his country faced aggression.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September and launched its most high-tech intercontinental ballistic missile in November, ignoring international condemnation and steadily tightening sanctions.