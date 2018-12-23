Nuclear ballistic missile Agni-IV test fired off Odisha coast

By pragativadinewsservice
Nuclear ballistic missile
Balasore:  The nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was test fired on Sunday at 8.30 am from launch pad number 4 of integrated test range at APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

The 4000 kms range missile is equipped with state of the art Avionics and fifth generation On Board Computer.

The missile has latest features to correct and guide itself for in flight disturbances.

It is 20 meter-long and  weighs 17 tonnes. The missile can carry nuclear warhead weighing up to one ton, reports said.

The ballistic missile has accuracy of hitting the targets within two digits as it has the most accurate Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS).

It is supported by highly reliable redundant Micro Navigation System (MINGS), defense sources said.

Reports said Agni 1, 2, 3 and Prithvi are already inducted into the arsenal of armed forces giving India an effective deterrence capability in defense sector.

pragativadinewsservice
