Nuapada villagers claim plastic rice sale in market

Bhubaneswar: After complaints poured in of plastic egg being sold in market, a resident of Taraboda village in Nuapada district has claimed of plastic rice being sold in the market.

Sources said a villager, Laba Jagata, bought two bags of rice from a grocery store. But after cooking and consuming the rice, his children complained of stomach ache and indigestion.

Jagata said that out of curiosity, he made a ball of the cooked rice and threw at the floor. “To my surprise, the rice ball bounced back like a tennis ball. Later, I brought it to the notice of the local Civil Supplies Officer (CSO),” he said.

Komna block CSO Brahmadatta Kisan said, “We have received a complaint. We will examine the samples and submit a report after inquiry.

Meanwhile, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Surendranath Pasupalak refuted the claims of plastic rice by saying that the adulterated rice reports are rumours. Even our Hyderabad counterparts have refused similar claims. If there are any samples that people are worried about as plastic rice, we are ready to test them if sent to us,” said Prof Pashupalak.