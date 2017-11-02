NTPC boiler blast toll rises to 26

Raebareli: The death toll in the massive explosion in a boiler at the thermal power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Unchahar, Rae Bareli district has risen to 26, according to sources.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is visiting Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of victims of the explosion.

Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has expressed shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is abroad, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will be visiting Rae Bareli today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Deeply pained by the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. The situation is being closely monitored & officials are ensuring normalcy is restored: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 1, 2017

The PM has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident.

The NTPC has initiated a probe to ascertain the reasons behind the blast. The chief minister had on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the grievously injured.

NTPC has said in a statement that at unit number six of its Unchahar plant, there was a sudden abnormal sound at 20-meter elevation around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, around 80 people were rushed to the NTPC Hospital, most of whom were discharged after first-aid.

The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people.