NSG website hacked

New Delhi: The official website of the country’s elite security force, National Security Guards(NSG), was hacked early Sunday morning apparently by some Pakistan-affiliated operatives who defaced it by posting some objectionable messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hackers also posted some anti-India content on the anti-terror agency’s official site.

The NSG’s website is maintained from the force’s Delhi headquarters and primarily gives information about the agency, its origin and operations. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been informed about the incident and officials said corrective measures have been initiated.

The elite commando force has been involved in important counter-terror operations, like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and its Black Cat commandos also provide security cover to some top VIPs. The force was raised in 1984 as a highly specialised unit to deal with terror and piracy activities.

