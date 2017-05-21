Latest News Update

NSG likey to meet next month; Slim chances of India’s entry

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NSG

New Delhi: The next plenary session of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is likely to be held in Swiss capital Bern next month, but the chances of any breakthrough on India’s entry into the elite group still look slim, given China’s persistent opposition to it.

India had officially applied for membership of the grouping which controls export of nuclear materials, equipment and technology in May last year.

Ahead of the next NSG plenary session, according to sources, India has renewed its efforts to become a member of the 48-nation group by engaging with all member countries, but resistance from China still remains despite the pro-India push from other key players such as the US, the UK, France and Russia.

