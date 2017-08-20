PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

NSG to conduct reconnaissance of Puri Jagannath temple

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar: The National Security Guard (NSG) would conduct a two-day ‘reconnaissance’ drive at Jagannath temple in Purion August 28 and 29.

In a letter to the Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal, with copies to SP Sarthak Sarangi along with Odisha Police IG (Operation) RP Koche, NSG authorities have sought cooperation and coordination in this regard.

During its visit, the NSG team would make a blueprint for the strategic security arrangements needed during a possible terrorist attack, sources said.

A team of three to four NSG officials will be visiting the Puri temple for reviewing the security arrangements, sources added.

NSG usually conducts the reconnaissance after ‘sensitive’ places are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, State Police and intelligence authorities.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.7K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.5K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.4K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.8K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
To Top