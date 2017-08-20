NSG to conduct reconnaissance of Puri Jagannath temple

Bhubaneswar: The National Security Guard (NSG) would conduct a two-day ‘reconnaissance’ drive at Jagannath temple in Purion August 28 and 29.

In a letter to the Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal, with copies to SP Sarthak Sarangi along with Odisha Police IG (Operation) RP Koche, NSG authorities have sought cooperation and coordination in this regard.

During its visit, the NSG team would make a blueprint for the strategic security arrangements needed during a possible terrorist attack, sources said.

A team of three to four NSG officials will be visiting the Puri temple for reviewing the security arrangements, sources added.

NSG usually conducts the reconnaissance after ‘sensitive’ places are identified in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, State Police and intelligence authorities.