Nrutya Naibedya Odissi Utsav will be staged at Bhanja Kala Mandap from May 22 to 24

Bhubaneswar: Providing a platform for nearly one hundred young Odissi dancers from across India as solo performers, the second edition of the Nrutya Naibedya Odissi Utsav will be staged at the Bhanja Kala Mandap in bhubaneswar from May 22 to 24. It is being hosted by city-based dance institute Nrutya Naibedya.

The festival this year features Preetisha Mohapatra, granddaughter of legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra; Arupa Gayatri Panda (disciple of Aruna Mohanty), Vrinda Chadha from New Delhi (disciple of Ranjana Gauhar), Sulagna Ray from Kolkata (disciple of Poushali Mukherjee), Mitali Varadkar from Mumbai (disciple of Shubhada), Sahana R Maiya from Bengaluru, disciple of Madhulita Mohapatra), Sudeshna Mohanty and Manisha Manaswini from Bhubaneswar (disciples of Rosalin Mohapatra), Puspa Panda from Cuttack (disciple of Meera Das) among others.