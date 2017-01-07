Headlines

NRO youth staged protest at Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Demanding immediate resignation of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena for his alleged involvement in the sex video scandal and the mysterious death of engineering student Ashutosh Mohanty alias Rishi Mohanty, Non-Resident Odia (NRO) Youth Forum staged a protest before Odisha Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Being informed of the the state Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik present in Delhi, the activists  displayed placards and raised slogans condemning the whole episode. In such connection, the NROs have organized a two-day long conclave in New Delhi.

Earlier, on December 15 of last year, the viral sex video of the Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena was linked with the death case of the engineering student, Rishi Mohanty.

 

