Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)

New Delhi: It seems realistic looking fake, artificial fruits and vegetables are now being sold in Indian market as well.

In the video, a woman was shown burning the leaves of cabbage, which she claimed were quite hard to cut unlike the real vegetables that are grown on the fields.

“my mother in law suddenly realised that the cabbage she is cutting is quite hard for her to cut therefore I attempted a test ( as seen on YouTube) to see that whether this is real or made of plastic you all can see what’s the outcome”, the woman said.

She said she had bought the cabbage from a renowned outlet in Delhi.

So, beware the fruits and vegetables which get from the supermarket.

