Now fly in Air India at Rajdhani Express fare

Pragativadi News Service
Air India special fare scheme

New Delhi : As a special scheme, Air India on Thursday has announced a limited period scheme under which passengers can book tickets at the price of second class AC of Rajdhani Express trains. The fares of  would vary depending on the total distance covered during the flight. The minimum fare lying at Rs 1,080 , the highest fare would be around Rs 4,730.

As informed, travel period for the discounted tickets is January 26 to April 30. This special fare scheme would commence from today ( January 6). The ticket booking period has been stipulated to the period from January 26 and April 30, 2017.

As per sources, tickets can be purchased only from the Air India website, airline city booking offices and travel agents. Also, a lucky draw on select flights would be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday on the special fares route during the validity of the schemes.

However, the other private airlines claim that they would not enter into a price war with state-run machinery and that too, for such a long period as it would not be sustainable.

