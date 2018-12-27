Now, enjoy Disney India contents on JioCinema

Mumbai: Reliance Jio’s movie app JioCinema will now offer users a host of contents of Disney India ranging from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas film.

“JioCinema and Disney India have come together to offer timeless stories and beloved characters from the biggest brands in storytelling: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas film to Jio users across age groups,” Jio said in a statement.

For the first time ever, the app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the homepage with content spanning across movies, animation, series and shorts.

Through this association, Jio users can get access to stories ranging from Disney Classics, Pixar animation, movies from Marvel and Star Wars along with a host of international as well as locally created content which they can enjoy on-the-go. With content available for the entire family, the app also offers a diverse collection of series and movies for kids and teens along with Marvel kids’ animation shows.

In addition to this, the app also brings in a unique character customization option where fans can choose from their favourite Disney, Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars character such as Mickey Mouse, Captain America, and Lightening McQueen and browse the entire range of content available on that character.

JioCinema is now home to heartwarming stories and memorable characters from Disney like The Jungle Book, The Lion King and the ever-so-popular tales of Disney Princesses like Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sleeping Beauty and more.

Disney fans who prefer international content revolving around fun, music and adventure are in for a special treat with popular hits like Hannah Montana to blockbuster original movies like Descendants and more.

JioCinema offers original series like Mickey Mouse and the Roadster Racers along with the recently released Duck Tales and local animation stories of Gaju Bhai and Simple Samosa for those young at heart.

For fans who enjoy larger-than-life action, there’s Marvel’s mightiest Super Heroes who bring in their super powers with movies like Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor along with animated series such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and more.

JioCinema is also playing host to 50+ movies that have been nominated for Academy Awards over the last 90 years. Animation delights like Toy Story, Wall-E, Up and more have been included to bring the joy of world-class films to Indian audiences.

The best of films from the Star Wars Universe such as Star Wars: Return of The Jedi, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back etc. are also available for fans of the Galaxy Far, Far Away.