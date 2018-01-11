Now, an app to plan rail traffic, optimise freight ops

New Delhi: In a major digital initiative to help plan the traffic flows and optimize freight operations, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday launched Smart the Freight Operation Optimisation and Real Time Information (SFOORTI) App for Freight Managers.
This application provides features for monitoring and managing freight business using Geographic Information System (GIS) views and dashboard.
Both passenger and freight trains can be tracked over Zones/Divisions/Sections in single GIS View.
This app provides a Bird’s eye view of all Freight Assets in a single window.