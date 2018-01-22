Novak Djokovic out of Australian Open

Melbourne: South Korean star Chung Hyeon dumped six-time champion Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open on Monday in a sensational fourth round upset.
The 21-year-old beat the battle-weary Serb, who was clearly in pain as he stretched for balls, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in 3hr 21 min in a night match on Rod Laver Arena.
Chung, the first South Korean man to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open, will face American bolter Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Two years ago Djokovic outclassed Chung in straight sets in the opening round of the Australian Open, but the South Korean spectacularly reversed the result with three hard-fought sets against the wounded Serb in the fourth round.
Djokovic, who sought treatment for his troublesome right elbow and an apparent hip injury when stretching for a ball, battled through in great discomfort, as Chung stayed composed and mentally tough to claim his biggest win.
“I didn’t know if I was going to win this match tonight, but I was just honoured to play with Novak again,” said Chung.
“When I was young I was trying to copy Novak because he’s my idol. I can’t believe this, dream has come true tonight.”
Djokovic showed the effects of playing four rounds in his first tournament back after six months out since Wimbledon with elbow trouble.