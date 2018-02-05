Notorious sharpshooter Tanvir held in Delhi after exchange of firing

New Delhi: A notorious sharpshooter wanted in various murder cases, including an attempt to murder in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested early on Monday after a brief shootout in south Delhi.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4.30 am when the accused, identified as Tanvir, was coming towards Okhla Mandi road in a white Swift Dzire car. He is a sharpshooter of Uttar Pradesh’s Chainu gang.

“We received a tip-off that Tanvir, along with his associate, would come to Okhla Mandi. The police teams laid a trap, barricaded the roads outside Okhla Mandi and started checking vehicles,” a senior police officer said.

“During the checking, the police team suspected a white colour Swift Dzire car and asked it to stop. The driver of the car, Tanvir, in a bid to escape, hit a barricade. He then opened fire on the policemen but due to their bulletproof jackets, they were not hurt,” the officer said.

“To save themselves, the police team also opened fire following which Tanvir was apprehended while his associate managed to escape,” he added.

“Tanvir had on October 23, 2017, along with his other gang members killed two men within two hours in Seelampur and Bharmpuri of east Delhi,” he added.

He has been on the run since 2016 after he opened fire on a police party in Pul Prahladpur area when the police intercepted his car, he said.

Carrying a reward of Rs 70,000 on his head, Tanvir is also wanted in a murder case in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the police arrested some of his associates, he added.