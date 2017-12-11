Notorious dacoit hurt in shootout in Ganjam, held

Berhampur: A notorious dacoit was injured and his aide Rinku Patnaik, managed to flee during a shootout with police in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The dacoit identified as Ram Chandra Sahu received bullet injury after Berhampur and Khallikote police in a joint operation led by the Chhatrapur SDPO chased the duo and had an exchange of fire with them near Narayani Road at Pendrapali village.

A pistol, two rounds of live bullets and a motorcycle were seized from the spot.

Rinku and Ram are involved in more than a dozen of cases in Ganjam district.