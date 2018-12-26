Notorious criminal nabbed in Capital City

Bhubaneswar: Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious criminal from Sahid Nagar area in the capital city for his alleged involvement in a series of crimes.

The accused, identified as Prasant alias Tapu of Kandarpur in Cuttack, was involved in various tender fixing and extortion cases.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of Tapu in Sahid Nagar, the Special Task Forces (STF) of the Crime Branch reached the spot and nabbed him. A mouser and Rs 5 lakh were seized from him.

As per sources, Tapu’s criminal activities increased after the arrest of the Dhalasamanta brothers. Though officials were trying to arrest Tapu since long, the STF nabbed him today.

The accused has been taken into custody. Many criminal cases are pending against him, police said.