Notorious criminal nabbed after encounter in Cuttack

Cuttack: Cracking a major whip, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday night nabbed notorious criminal Trilochan Nahak alias Budhia after an encounter on the outskirts of the city.

Budhia, who sustained a bullet injury, was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said.

Acting on a tip off that Budhia was waiting for his associates near Gopalpur old toll gate, a team Cuttack Sadar Police led by SI KS Barad were on their way to the spot when Budhia, on seeing police, tried to escape on his bike.

Though the cops asked him to stop, Budhia continued to speed away till he lost balance and fell. He tried to run away and opened fire at police. Barad retaliated by firing at Budhia and a bullet hit him on the right leg, said the DCP.

A 9 mm loaded pistol, a single shot country-made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, three cartridges and a mobile phone were seized from him, said Singh.

Budhia of Sarankula was wanted in 32 criminal cases in different police stations within the State and outside. He was also wanted in connection with a murder case in Jharkhand, the DCP added.