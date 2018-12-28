Notorious criminal nabbed by Ganjam police

Berhampur: A notorious criminal was nabbed by police in Digapahandi area in Ganjam district late last night following a raid carried out by the officials. The accused has been identified as Amit Das.

Acting on a tip-off about his presence, Digapahandi Police carried out a raid in the area. Noticing the cops, Amit tried to flee the scene but the cops eventually apprehended him.

The cops also seized one pistol and three live bullets from his possession.

Sources said, a Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the arrested criminal was conducted today and the accused will be forwarded to court soon.

Reportedly, Amit is also connected to criminal Jaya Pradhan, who had been injured and nabbed in police encounter near Changudei hill in Digapahandi block on December 21. However, Amit had managed to escape during the last raid.