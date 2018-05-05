Notorious criminal nabbed after police encounter in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A dreaded criminal involved in several cases was nabbed following an encounter near Bapujipalli hills in Nayagarh district last night.

Sources said, a police team led by Ranpur IIC raided a hideout after getting specific information about the antisocial Rabi Dora’s presence.

Sensing trouble, Dora first opened fire and was subsequently injured after the cops retaliated by firing. IIC Ranpur Police station Girija Rath was also hurt in the exchange of fire.

Following the encounter, Dora who sustained bullet injury on his right leg, was admitted to Nayagarh hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Dora was involved in the Sunakhala bombing incident that occurred on February 26, said a senior police official.

“A police team led by Ranpur IIC conducted a raid after getting information about Dora’s movement near Bapujipalli hills. The accused fired few rounds at the team and later was injured in the controlled fire by senior officials,” said Nayagarh SP Asish Singh.