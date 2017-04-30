State at Large

Notorious criminal injured in Police encounter, arrested in Ganjam

Berhampur: Dreaded criminal Lambu Tarini has been arrested after being injured in a police encounter near a forest at Bhaliapalli under Soroda block here on Sunday morning.

Tarini, against whom around 20 criminal cases were pending, has been admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

According to sources, a team of police comprising of Soroda IIC Santosh Jena and Gangpur IIC Chittaranjan Jena intercepted Tarini who was travelling to Soroda in a bike.

Attempting to escape, Tarini opened fire at cops. The police retaliated to nab him. He sustained bullet injuries on both of his knees.

However his close aides managed to escape during the manhunt launched to nab him.

 

