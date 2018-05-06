Headlines

Notorious criminal injured in police encounter dies

Pragativadi News Service
Berhampur: One of the two criminals who were injured in police encounter near Baghua forest under Buguda police limits on Saturday, died while undergoing treatment at MKCG hospital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Srikant Rana from Bharatpur area in Bhubaneswar.

Srikant and his accomplice Gaura Swain were critically injured sustaining bullet injury on their legs in the exchange of fire with cops yesterday. The duo was initially rushed to Buguda hospital and later shifted to MKCG hospital.

Though the exact reason behind Srikant’s death is still unclear, it is suspected that Srikant succumbed to his injuries due to heavy bleeding, senior police sources said.

Several criminal cases including extortion, loot, kidnapping, bombing are pending against them at various police stations in the State, informed police.

