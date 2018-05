CUTTACK: A dreaded criminal who had been involved in a series of criminal activities was arrested following an encounter in Sadar police limits in Cuttack Sunday night.

The criminal, identified as Uttam Singh alias Kabua, suffered bullet injuries to his left leg and admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Kabua had allegedly hurled bombs on police personnel in Kurundi village. The police seized a gun and two bullets from him.