Noted scientist Sivan K to replace Kiran Kumar as ISRO chairman

New Delhi: Noted scientist Sivan K was today appointed as the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to replace A S Kiran Kumar.

The announcement came two days ahead of the proposed historic launch of the ISRO’s 100th satellite along with 30 others in a single mission from Sriharikota.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan’s appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Sivan, at present Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, will succeed Kumar who took over as ISRO chairman on January 12, 2015.

The ISRO is scheduled to launch the first PSLV mission after the unsuccessful launch of the navigation satellite IRNSS-1H in August last year.

On August 31, India’s mission to launch its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H on board PSLV-C39 failed after a technical fault on the final leg following a perfect launch.