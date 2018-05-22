Noted industrialist Bansidhar Panda passes away

Bhubaneswar: Eminent industrialist of Odisha and founder of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) Bansidhar Panda breathed his last at his residence here today. He was 87.

Panda was born on November 26 in 1932.

Panda, a renowned research scientist, returned from the United States and choose Therubali as his work home, a remote outpost in the erstwhile undivided Koraput district of Odisha, and set up IMFA in 1961.

Dr Panda had received Degrees from Banaras Hindu University, Harvard University and Michigan Technological University.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the demise of the renowned industrialist and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.