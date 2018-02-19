Note for vote: BJD approaches CEO over cash seizure ahead of Bijepur bypoll

Bargarh: In an incident of note for vote, Padmapur police has seized Rs 40.5 lakh in uncounted cash from an SUV and arrested Akash Agarwal and his father Om Prakash Agarwal as they could not provide satisfactory answers about the cash.

Reportedly, the seized cash was allegedly brought by the Agarwal father-son duo for miscellaneous poll expenses of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ruling-BJD and BJP are at loggerheads as the BJD has approached the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) a day after the seizure of the cash.

The BJD alleged that both Akash and his father are “active workers of Bajrang Dal and Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) respectively” and have links with the BJP.

“Persons arrested with the cash are VHP activists. Om Prakash Agrawal is a member of the VHP while his son Akash has links with the VHP and BJP,” BJD vice-president Surya Narayan Patro said.

Meanwhile, a high voltage political drama has been ensued between the parties with the news of the seizure of cash meant to lure voters for the poll-bound Bijepur assembly seat in Bargarh district.

The Bijepur by-poll has turned into a high-stakes battle. While the BJP is trying to shift the momentum in its favour by winning the election, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory for its candidate which would further consolidate its position in the state.