NOTA gets more votes than BJP candidate in RK Nagar

Chennai: In a major setback, record the BJP candidate who contested the RK Nagar bypoll faced failure as NOTA got more votes than he did.

While the main battle was confined to the giants–TTV Dhinakaran and AIADMK veteran E Madhusudhanan, in an interesting aside, NOTA pipped the saffron party’s Karu Nagarajan.

As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.

This was his second electoral failure in as many years.

Nagarajan, a regular face in Tamil TV channels who puts forth his party’s views on various issues, had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls from Mylapore constituency in this city.

AIADMK had then won the seat.

