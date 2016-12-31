Not a Sunny New Year eve

Bhubaneswar: Fans of Bollywood diva Sunny Leone in the capital city end the year on a disappointed note as the rumour that she was to sizzle at a gala event in the city has been confirmed as fake. Sunny has tweeted that she will perform in Kolkata city at a New Year countdown programme. She will be performing in Kolkata, December 31 at Aquatica.

“Get into the party mood because this year it’s going to be the best,” the actress promised in a video message to her fans in Kolkata.

Earlier, an organiser named Seebow Consultancy claimed that Sunny will perform at a New Year party at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar and that Sunny’s husband Daniel had confirmed for the performance. The organiser also confirmed the flight ticket of Sunny.

Anyone who bought tickets for a event in Bhubaneshwar for Dec 31/Jan1- THIS IS NOT REAL. I AM NOT ATTENDING ANY SUCH EVENT !!!!! #FRAUD ;( — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 30, 2016

SEE YOU ALL IN KOLKATA DEC 31 at AQUATICA .. woohoooooo — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 30, 2016

On the other hand over this entire incident, Sunny called it as a fraud. She tweeted that “anyone who bought tickets for event in Bhubaneswar for Dec31/1, this is not real”.

While this event has let down revellers in the city, there are plenty of parties for New Year hosted at almost all major city hotels with tickets for stag ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3000 and couple entry from Rs 2000 to Rs 6000.