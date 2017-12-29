Headlines

Not just Jadhavs: Wiped off sindoor from his wife’s forehead, reveals Sarabjit’s sister

Sarabjit

New Delhi: Amid outrage over the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife, in yet another shocking incident came to light.

The family members of Sarabjit Singh were humiliated when they went to meet him with Pakistani authorities even wiping off the ‘sindoor’ from his wife’s forehead, revealed Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur.

Dalbir said the family had gone to meet him in a Lahore jail in 2008.

Singh’s wife Sukhpreet Kaur, his teenage daughters Swapandeep and Poonam, besides Dalbir Kaur, went to Lahore to meet the Indian national for the first time in 18 years.

The ordeal was similar to what Jadhav’s family endured in Islamabad recently, said Dalbir.

“Even before the meeting was to take place, the behaviour of Pakistani authorities was bad. A female cop took out a handkerchief and wiped out the ‘sindoor’ from Sukhpreet’s forehead. Both Sukhpreet and I were asked to take out hairpins as well, she added.

In 2013, Sarabjit’s sister, wife and two daughters had again travelled to Lahore, but this time the distraught family was allowed just a glimpse from a distance of a comatose Singh who had been admitted to a hospital after a brutal assault in a Pakistani jail and he passed away barely a few days later.

Notably, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife were stripped of their bindis, bangles and ‘mangalsutra’, made to change into different clothes and wear slippers by discarding their shoes.

